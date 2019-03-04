Significant Digits For Monday, March 4, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. For even more facts, figures and discussion, check out our live Politics Podcast in New York City on March 20.

More than 60 documents requests

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Democrat from New York and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced on Sunday that his committee would request documents from over 60 people, including Donald Trump Jr. and the CFO of the Trump Organization. The requests, Nadler said, are meant “to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.” [ABC News]

52 mushers

The Iditarod, the thousand-mile sled dog race through Alaska, officially began yesterday. Fifty-two mushers are competing and a winner is expected to arrive in the town of Nome a week or so from now. The defending champion, Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway, calls himself “just a normal goofball.” [Associated Press]

150 percent increase

Land invasions into the territory of indigenous people in Brazil have increased 150 percent since President Jair Bolsonaro was elected in October, according to an advocacy group called the Indigenous Missionary Council. The invaders, sometimes bearing machetes and guns, have apparently been “emboldened” by Bolsonaro’s promise to open native lands to commercial development. [Reuters]

8 percent chance

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are at a low point. Their playoff chances have been slipping for months, and after a weekend loss to the very bad Phoenix Suns, they are clinging to just a 7 percent chance of seeing the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s predictions. [FiveThirtyEight]

4 in 10 registered voters

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey shows that only 41 percent of voters would vote to re-elect President Trump in 2020 — 11 percent were “not sure.” Sixty percent were not in favor of the national emergency to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and 58 percent “don’t think he’s been honest and truthful” about the Russia investigation. The poll also asked about characteristics of a potential president. The least popular: a socialist, with only 25 percent of voters “enthusiastic or comfortable.” [NBC News]

$31 million asking price

As HBO debuted its “explosive” two-part, four-hour Michael Jackson documentary “Leaving Neverland,” the price of Jackson’s 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch — now renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch — has been cut dramatically. It’s currently on sale for $31 million. It was listed for $67 million in 2017 and $100 million in 2015. [Variety]

Love digits? Find even more in FiveThirtyEight’s book of math and logic puzzles, “The Riddler.” I hope you dig it.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, please send it to @ollie.