Significant Digits for Monday, March 20, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0

Reported number of African delegates to a summit about economic development in Africa at the University of Southern California. Every delegation’s visa requests were denied, organizers said. [The Independent]

3 birds

Monopoly, mistakenly assuming that when people called it drearily boring they were talking about something other than the antiquated gameplay, has swapped out three of its game pieces — thimble, boot, wheelbarrow — for three new ones: a rubber duck, a T. rex and a penguin. [CNN]

10.5 gigabytes

Streaming 30 minutes of non-high-definition video daily takes 10.5 gigabytes of mobile data a month on AT&T, according to BTIG Research, which tested what we all wanted to know when it comes to mobile streaming but never had the cash to actually find out. [Bloomberg]

18 percent

With several high-profile upsets in the second round of the men’s NCAA tournament — including the elimination of Duke, Louisville and pre-tournament favorite Villanova — Gonzaga is the current favorite to win in FiveThirtyEight’s model. This is great news because I have them in the office pool, and the only other person to do that has Louisville in the final, so I’m still in this. [FiveThirtyEight]

119 points

The University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team — the strong favorite to win the tournament — won its opening-round game by 61 points but nonetheless saw its overall chances of winning decrease. This was because Baylor, UConn’s top rival, beat Texas Southern 119-30, an 89-point margin and an NCAA women’s tournament record. [FiveThirtyEight]

$970

Bitcoin crashed, again. Two camps debating the future of bitcoin and the possibility of a currency split led to the value crashing as low as $970 per BTC on Saturday from a high of $1,259 last week. [The Wall Street Journal]

