Significant Digits For Monday, March 19, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 in 5 women

That’s nearly the share of Japanese women in prisons who are seniors. Japan’s population is the oldest in the world, and many seniors — searching for “community and stability” — are committing minor crimes to get locked up. [Bloomberg]

2.2 animals per 10,000

United Airlines, a Chicago-based animal euthanasia company that occasionally also functions as an airline, is feeling the heat from consumers for the second time in less than a year — this time after a puppy died last week on one of its flights. United Airlines stands head and shoulders above rivals like SkyWest, Alaska, Delta and American when it comes to how many domestic animals are lost, injured or killed on its flights, with 2.2 such incidents per 10,000 animals transported in 2017. That was more than double its next closest competitor. [Bloomberg]

19 percent

The price of “ether,” a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, fell 19 percent over 24 hours this past weekend. The drop came only a few days after the Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledged a number of open investigations into initial coin offerings in the cryptocurrency space. [Ars Technica]

36 seconds

A resolution in the Tennessee legislature that calls on law enforcement to recognize neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups as domestic terror groups, and to go after them “with the same fervor used to protect the United States from other manifestations of terrorism,” died in committee after 36 seconds. The lone Democrat on the five-member House State Government Subcommittee couldn’t get one his GOP colleagues to second a motion to discuss the resolution. [CNN]

136 references to Gov. Cuomo

Last week, Joseph Percoco, an aide and close friend to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was found guilty of soliciting and accepting over $300,000 in bribes. The governor was not accused of any wrongdoing, but he may have gone a bit too far in distancing himself from his aide when he argued that his name “was never mentioned” during the trial. This isn’t precisely accurate: The New York Times went back to the tape and found 136 mentions of the governor during the trial. [The New York Times]

$605 million

“Black Panther” was No. 1 at the domestic box office for the fifth consecutive weekend. In total, the film has earned about $605 million in the U.S. and Canada and roughly $1.183 billion worldwide. [Forbes]

