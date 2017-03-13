Significant Digits for Monday, March 13, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. Walt Hickey is away and avoiding the impending snowstorm. Kara Chin is filling in.

1 hour

Some business owners in the Northeast question whether we should adjust our clocks for daylight saving time and are urging their states to join a different time zone. A New York Times op-ed writer suggests having a single time zone. So does this mean we agree to abolish “spring forward” in favor of getting back that hour of sleep we lost this weekend? [The New York Times, The New York Times]

28 years old

Happy 28th birthday, World Wide Web! You’ve come a long way. But before the cake and ice cream, Tim Berners-Lee, who created you, would like a word with us. He’s concerned about three threats: a lack of control over personal data, misinformation and a lack of transparency in political advertising. We are, too. [Quartz]

46 U.S. attorneys

The Trump administration asked for the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys, including New York’s Preet Bharara, on Friday. The next day, Bharara said via Twitter that he had been fired after refusing to resign. [The Washington Post]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

800 copies

It’s not unusual to own two copies of your favorite vinyl. I’m guilty of this. But Mark Satlof owns more than 800 copies of “The Velvet Underground and Nico,” which is equivalent to about 1 percent of all copies made before 1969. You could call him a die-hard Velvet Underground fan. [NPR]

3,000 years old

A 26-foot ancient statue that is possibly 3,000 years old was found in a Cairo slum by Egyptian and German archaeologists. The quartzite bust and head appears to be modeled after Pharaoh Ramses II, one of Egypt’s most celebrated rulers. [National Geographic]

235,000 jobs

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the addition of 235,000 jobs to the U.S. economy and an unemployment rate that dropped slightly to 4.7 percent in February. But as FiveThirtyEight’s chief economics writer Ben Casselman explains, these numbers shouldn’t be attributed to President Trump’s economic policies. [FiveThirtyEight]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @Kara_Chin.