Significant Digits For Monday, June 3, 2019

3 companies

NASA has selected three companies, who will share in a $253.5 million contract, to develop the robotic landers for the space agency’s upcoming Artemis moon missions. They are Astrobotic in Pittsburgh, Intuitive Machines in Houston and Orbit Beyond in Edison, New Jersey. The program aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024. [CBS News]

11-1 underdog

Andy Ruiz Jr., an 11-1 underdog, knocked out Anthony Joshua in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday to claim Joshua’s three heavyweight boxing title belts. Ruiz is the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight world title. [ESPN]

35th anniversary

This week marks the 35th anniversary of the debut of Tetris. Created by Russian computer engineers, the game was later packaged with every Nintendo Game Boy, and has sold more than 170 million copies. Only Minecraft, by some counts, has sold more. If only I could ever figure out where to put that L-shaped block. [Engadget]

$960,105.49

Air travelers left nearly $1 million behind at security checkpoints last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That’s a record and a 10 percent increase from the year before. The most money was forgotten at JFK ($72,392.74) and LAX ($71,748.83). Historically, the TSA has used this money for “checkpoint maintenance and the translation of signs into languages other than English,” according to an agency spokesperson. [CNBC]

22 assists

The Golden State Warriors grabbed yet another playoff series road win, taking Game 2 of the NBA Finals from the Toronto Raptors in Canada yesterday evening, 109-104, eh. The Warriors came from behind with an 18-0 run to open the second half, and every single bucket Golden State scored after halftime came on an assist — 22 in all. That evens the series 1-1 as it heads back to California, and makes the Warriors 64 percent favorites to win the title, according to FiveThirtyEight’s NBA playoff predictions. Game 3 is Wednesday night. [FiveThirtyEight]

$3.4 million listing

Tony and Carmella Sopranos’s house in New Jersey — or at least the one in which their eponymous HBO show was filmed — is up for sale with a listing price of $3.4 million. It sits on 1.5 acres, and has four bedrooms, two garages and a guest house. No word about the whereabouts of those ducks, however. [Associated Press]

