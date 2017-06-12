Significant Digits For Monday, June 12, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

4 years

After the announcement that President Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his government would offer four-year grants to researchers, teachers and students to live and work in France in the interest of climate research. [Business Insider]

6 awards

“Dear Evan Hansen” won in six categories at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, including best new musical. [The New York Times]

32 percent

Employment in residential specialty trades is way up compared with the end of 2011, when the job market for home renovators bottomed out in the aftermath of the housing crash and recession. Employment in the category has risen 32 percent since then, to just under 2 million jobs in May. Private employment overall rebounded 12 percent in the same period. [Bloomberg]

47

Number of U.S. counties where no health plans have signed up to sell coverage on the 2018 Affordable Care Act marketplace. [Vox]

415 to 445

Emmanuel Macron, who won the presidency of France in May, saw his centrist party score a smashing victory in the French parliamentary election Sunday. La Republique En Marche is expected to end up with an estimated majority of 415 to 445 seats in the 577-seat lower house when the country finishes voting next weekend. [CNN]

$174 million

Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” tanked in the United States and Canada, pulling a measly $32 million this past weekend and losing to “Wonder Woman,” which is in its second week. The film was Cruise’s strongest opening weekend internationally — its release was timed simultaneously across markets — with an international gross of $142 million. [The Numbers]

