Significant Digits For Monday, July 31, 2017

58 percent

A majority of American adults — 58 percent according to a Reuter/Ipsos survey — said that transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military. But there is a partisan split: While most Democrats support transgender service, only 32 percent of Republicans do. [NBC News]

189 days

We learned on Friday that Reince Priebus had resigned as President Trump’s chief of staff. Priebus’s 189-day tenure was the shortest ever for a chief of staff not serving on an interim basis or departing because the president’s term was up. [PBS, FiveThirtyEight]

277 pounds of marijuana

Amount of marijuana Ford employees found last week in rail cars carrying 200 Ford and Lincoln vehicles to the U.S. from Mexico. This is not the first time Ford found a bunch of weed stashed in its new car shipments coming from Mexico. [Jalopnik]

3,000 hits

The Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre, one of FiveThirtyEight’s favorite baseball players, notched his 3,000th career hit on Sunday in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. He’s one of just 31 players to reach that milestone. [FiveThirtyEight, ESPN]

$25.6 million

Box office gross for Sony’s “The Emoji Movie” in its debut weekend — a disappointment that landed the film behind “Dunkirk” in its second weekend. But hey, at least Sony can cash in by merchandising the public-domain world of unicode characters. You can ride that 💰 🐄 into the sunset. Sometimes it’s still shocking to me how vestigial a movie itself can be and yet still have lots of ways of making money. [The Numbers]

$20.54 billion

Netflix is rapidly trying to build up the kind of enduring catalog of content that can yield dividends for years to come. But to get there, the streaming service is borrowing lots of money — to develop its own original content and to pay for the back catalogs that other people built. As a result, the company has racked up an immense amount of debt, some $4.8 billion in long-term debt and $15.7 billion in short-term obligations. There’s nothing inherently bad about this — subscribers are consistently up and Netflix has to spend money to make money — but there’s the potential that the debt becomes a monkey on the company’s back if the business climate changes. [The Los Angeles Times]

