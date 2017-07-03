Significant Digits For Monday, July 3, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

We’re off tomorrow for Independence Day.

1 arrest

Wire fraud charges have been announced against Fyre Festival organizer William McFarland for stranding a bunch of Instagram addicts on an island with no access to resources or shelter earlier this year. [Department of Justice]

6 teenage girls

A robotics team of six teenage girls from Afghanistan were denied visas to the United States. They were coming to the U.S. to compete in an international global robotics competition, but will now not be joining the competition in person. [The Verge]

16 percent

Percent of U.S. auto sales that were station wagons in 2016. In 2012, there were 14 models of station wagons on the market; in 2016 there were only seven. [Bloomberg]

59 percent

Percentage of Americans who say “everything possible should be done to make it easy for every citizen to vote,” rather than “citizens should prove they want to vote by registering ahead of time.” There’s a significant partisan split — a majority of Republicans (63 percent) say people should need to sign up in advance; an even bigger majority of Democrats (84 percent) say the government should make it as easy as possible. [NPR]

81 days

A company is now for sale only 81 days after Apple said it will no longer use its chip designs. Forty percent of its business came from the company. Such are the perils of living and dying based on one major tech client. [Quartz]

3,941,109

Number of babies born in the Untied States last year, 37,388 fewer than in 2015. [The Los Angeles Times]

