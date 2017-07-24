Significant Digits For Monday, July 24, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1st state

Hawaii will be the first U.S. state to begin preparations for the unlikely event of a North Korean nuclear attack. In November, the Aloha State’s Emergency Management Agency will initiate monthly tests of its attack warning sirens. [ABC News]

4

Chris Froome won the Tour de France on Sunday, his fourth time winning the race. [Bloomberg]

55 percent

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of 10,018 homicides of women across 18 states found that a majority of cases — 55 percent — involved domestic violence. Of those cases, 93 percent involved a boyfriend, husband or other person currently or formerly romantically attached to the victim. [The Huffington Post]

$30.37 million

Outstanding opening weekend at the box office for “Girls Trip,” the comedy/road film starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. The movie pulled in $30.37 million in its opening weekend on a $28 million budget. [The Numbers]

579,000

Number of First Nation people of Canada who in 2016 were eligible to collect annuities under the various treaties signed by the Canadian government in exchange for territory. This annual “treaty payment” amounts to 5 Canadian dollars per person and is distributed whenever the eligible individuals come to collect. [The New York Times]

$72 billion

In a potentially huge break in the effort to decommission the reactor at the Fukushima site, Tokyo Electric Power Co. released images taken from a small robot that appears to have located melted nuclear fuel inside one of the wrecked rectors. Knowing the exact location and makeup of the radioactive fuel is key to devising a plan to remove it. The decades-long cleanup effort is projected to cost in the ballpark of $72 billion. [Bloomberg]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.