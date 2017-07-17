Significant Digits For Monday, July 17, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

6 percent

Percentage of weddings where the entire discography of Justin Bieber was banned at the reception, according to a FiveThirtyEight analysis of a dataset of banned wedding song lists submitted by professional DJs. Other specifically targeted songs included the Chicken Dance, “Cha-Cha Slide,” “Macarena,” “Cupid Shuffle” and “YMCA.” [FiveThirtyEight]

25 percent

Juicero is a start up that seeks to bring fresh pressed juice to the masses. Before January, the company priced each juice pack at about $5 to $7 and the juice pressing machine at $699, before later dropping to $399. Here’s the issue though: a Bloomberg investigation found that you could just use your hands to squeeze the juice out of the packs rather than paying for the hardware. Based on my own estimates, more people have hands than $399 to drop on a fancy juice pressing machine. Juicero announced last week they’re laying off 25 percent of their staff and will drop the price of their still superfluous press to the $200 price range. [Fortune]

36 percent

National approval rating of the job President Trump is doing, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll. That’s coming in a bit lower than his recent average which has hovered between 38 percent and 40 percent since mid May. [FiveThirtyEight]

50 percent

An NBC News poll looked at 439 counties in 16 states that were decisive in the electoral college victory of President Trump, whether by flipping from Obama in 2012 or by swinging harder for Trump than they did Mitt Romney. His approval rating in these areas is currently at 50 percent. [NBC News]

789

Finland’s new world record for most people skinny dipping at once. They beat the previous record set by Australia by three bathers, although Guinness has yet to confirm the new title. This link has, like, dozens of butts by the way, so exercise caution when clicking. [YLE]

$200,000s to the $500,000s

Range of 2017 sale prices for New York City Taxi medallions. Those are the valuable licenses that allow yellow cabs to operate, and they have historically been a solid investment for owners. Three years ago, those medallions were selling for as much as $1.3 million, but the arrival of Uber and Lyft have taken a massive bite out of their value. Now, this has had major secondary effects. There are credit unions that allowed medallion owners to take out lines of credit using the medallion as collateral. As a result of the collapse in value, enough medallion owners are now underwater that three New York lenders have been placed into conservatorship. [CNBC]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.