2 3 Oscars

On Sunday night, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner of Best Picture, and it was an incredible nightmare on international television that has to be seen to be believed. The “La La Land” producers handled it well, handing off the Oscar to triumphant film “Moonlight,” which finished the night with wins in best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. [The Guardian]

6 wins

Still, “La La Land” had a great night, with six wins. In Oscars history, 11 films earned six Oscars, 11 more won seven trophies, and 17 won eight or more. [The Hollywood Reporter]

21st nomination

Kevin O’Connell, a soundman on “Hacksaw Ridge,” had 20 Oscar nominations over the course of his career, but no wins. Last night, he won his first Oscar on the 21st try. [Yahoo]

32

Age of Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” director, who became the youngest-ever winner of the best director Oscar. [The Hollywood Reporter]

$1.5 million

“Moonlight” was made for $1.5 million, a ridiculously low budget for a best picture winner. There hasn’t been a winner with a budget that low since “Rocky.” [Mark Harris]

7 for 8

All in all, not a bad night for the FiveThirtyEight Oscar tracker. Despite missing out on the “Moonlight” upset, our model correctly called Casey Affleck for best actor, Emma Stone for best actress, Mahershala Ali for supporting actor, Viola Davis for supporting actress, Damien Chazelle for best director, “Zootopia” for best animated film, and “O.J.: Made in America” for documentary. Not bad. [FiveThirtyEight]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.