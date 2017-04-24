Significant Digits For Monday, April 24, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 percent

Under the Dodd-Frank financial-regulation law, investors can submit shareholder resolutions provided that they own $2,000 worth of stock in a company, or 1 percent, whichever is lower. A bill in Congress now would remove that $2,000 option, substantially raising the burden for introducing resolutions, which investors have used to push for changes at companies. [International Business Times]

20

The Washington Post examined the voter registrations of 395 members of Congress and found at least 20 of them do not live in the district they represent. This isn’t necessarily a huge issue — members are only required to live in the same state, not the same district, and the redistricting process means people’s homes can be cut out of the district they have long represented — but it can be used as an election-season cudgel by opponents. [The Washington Post]

23.9 percent

With an estimated 23.9 percent of the vote, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election, scooping up endorsements from the right and left for his second-round effort. The cross-party unity is in part because with 21.4 percent of the vote, the far-right Nationalist Front candidate Marine Le Pen also made that runoff. [The New York Times]

34 percent

Share of Americans who approve of President Donald Trump giving top government jobs to his son-in-law and daughter; 61 percent of respondents to an ABC News poll said they disapproved . Nepotism still doesn’t go over well, regardless of what people think of a president overall. [ABC News]

40 percent

People are living longer, which means they’re more likely to get cancer in the long run because they’re not dying of other stuff. In the U.S., experts estimate we’re going to need about 40 percent more oncologists by 2025 to meet eventual demand. Shortfalls are likely in the near future, so this is a problem that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. [Nautilus]

90,000

A blackout affecting almost 90,000 customers in San Francisco was caused by a fire in a utility substation. The outage hit the financial and technology district in the city on Friday. [Reuters]

