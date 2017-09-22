Significant Digits For Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

Stage 3

Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL tight end who killed himself in prison while serving a life sentence for murder, suffered a severe form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or C.T.E., researchers say. He died at 27 — and having not played football for several years — but nonetheless had stage 3 C.T.E (there are four stages). [ESPN]

$14

Looks like tickets for last night’s Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game weren’t exactly highly sought-after commodities: Resale sites had them going for as cheap as $14, or a little less expensive than two pretzels at Levi’s Stadium. Rams won, 41-39. [SF Gate]

31 percent

Percentage of actors cast in British films produced in 1913 who were women, according to a British Film Institute study. That figure in 2017: 30 percent. [The Guardian]

58 percent

The full consequences of the Flint water crisis are still coming to light: Fertility rates dropped 12 percent while women in the city were exposed to increased lead in their drinking water, according to a new study. Fetal death rates rose by 58 percent. [Detroit Free Press]

3,000 ads

Facebook agreed to give Congress more than 3,000 advertisements linked to a Russian group that spent at least $100,000 on divisive ads during the 2016 election. [The New York Times]

$156,000

Amount owed by North Korea in parking tickets to the city of New York, dating all the way back to the 1990s. Of course, unpaid parking tickets are just one of several downsides of hosting the United Nations, especially when the general assembly is in session. Others include: abysmal traffic, dinner reservations becoming impossible, motorcades being less cool than normal and midtown hotel lobby bathrooms no longer being a reliable emergency option for the week. [NBC News]

