Significant Digits For Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

2-1

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered a Texas district court to dismiss Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s case that has been blocking his six-week suspension over domestic violence allegations. The court ruled 2-1, but this case is likely still far from over. [ESPN]

49 percent

That’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s approval rating in California as of a late March poll, 7 points down from the previous year. Feinstein votes with President Trump’s priorities more often than we would expect from a typical senator from California, where the president lost by 30 points, which is one potential reason Kevin de Leon, the president of the California state senate, appears poised to challenger her in a primary. [FiveThirtyEight]

13,906 characters

Number of characters created on D&D Beyond from Aug. 15 to Sept. 15 who were fighters, by far the most common class, followed by rogue, wizard, barbarian and cleric. Some D&D fantasy character races — Elf, dragonborn, tiefling, bird-person — seem more predisposed towards certain gigs, according to the outstanding data. [FiveThirtyEight]

27,465 stores

Number of Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores there are in America, a number poised to rise as big box stores like Walmart leave or avoid small struggling towns. Dollar General is opening 1,000 new stores this year to move in on that market. [Bloomberg]

$118,204

Amount raised by Gov. Andrew Cuomo from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and his company since 2006. While other Democrats are donating or giving back all the money Weinstein ever threw their way, Cuomo will only donate $50,000 to an unspecified group. [POLITICO]

$7 billion

POLITICO is reporting that President Trump intends to end the subsity payments to private insurers that lower medical costs for 5.9 million Americans who otherwise would not be able to afford health insurance coverage. If that holds, premiums will rise and the deficit will increase, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. [POLITICO, The New York Times]

