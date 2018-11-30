Significant Digits For Friday, Nov. 30, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

50 years on the council

The office of Edward Burke, the longest-serving alderman in the history of Chicago at 50 years, was raided by the FBI yesterday morning. This wasn’t especially new to Burke. “As you are aware, there have previously been several other investigations such as this,” he said in a statement. As a lawyer, he’s also done work for President Trump’s Chicago tower. [Chicago Tribune]

70,237 people

In 2017, 70,237 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s the most ever, and the number eclipses the peaks of deaths from car crashes, H.I.V. or gun violence. There have been so many overdose deaths that the U.S. life expectancy has decreased — by nearly four months over the past three years. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults under 55. [The Upshot]

33rd person charged

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty yesterday to making false statements to Congress. Cohen is the 33rd person that special counsel Robert Mueller has charged in his investigation, my colleague Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux writes. And it represents the first time that the “Trump Tower Moscow” project was mentioned in a charge from Mueller. “Cohen’s cooperation could have big implications for the way Mueller’s investigation continues to unfold.” [FiveThirtyEight]

3 Michelin stars

Dominique Crenn won three Michelin stars yesterday — a first for an American woman. Michelin stars are sort of like Nobel prizes for chefs, I guess, except you can also win a few of them at a time. Crenn is the chef of the “modernist San Francisco restaurant” Atelier Crenn. According to its website, the tasting menu is $335; wine pairings start at $220. “Service is included.” [The New York Times]

$50 million penthouse

Speaking of Trump Tower Moscow, the Trump Organization planned to give Vladimir Putin its $50 million penthouse, a number of sources told BuzzFeed. The thought, reportedly, was that giving Putin the would-be apartment “would entice other wealthy buyers to purchase their own.” [BuzzFeed News]

1 known photo

There are only two known photos of Vincent van Gogh. Er, actually, make that one one known photo. The Van Gogh Museum announced that one of them is likely a photo of Vincent’s brother, Theo. Luckily, however, dude really liked to paint himself. [Associated Press]

