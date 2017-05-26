Significant Digits For Friday, May 26, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

5 points

A YouGov poll puts the U.K. Labour Party at their highest level of support yet in forthcoming elections, just five points behind the Conservative Party, 43 to 38 percent. Election Day is June 8. [Britain Elects]

7 points

Republican candidate Greg Gianforte, who allegedly body-slammed a reporter for asking about the GOP health care repeal plan on Wednesday, won his election in Montana by about seven points and will now be Rep. Greg Gianforte, who allegedly body-slammed a reporter for asking about the GOP health care repeal plan. [FiveThirtyEight]

90 percent

Probability the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The prediction is based on FiveThirtyEight’s CARM-Elo projections, not historical indicators such as the Warriors blowing a 3-1 finals lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers but one year ago. [FiveThirtyEight]

205 pages

In a 205-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit declined to reinstate President Trump’s ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim nations, calling it discriminatory. [The New York Times]

$500,000

Neil Gaiman, New York Times bestselling (and my favorite) author, will dramatically read the notoriously thorough Cheesecake Factory menu if a fundraiser for the U.N. High Commission on Refugees hits $500,000. [Boing Boing]

$2.5 billion

Offal is a huge market in China. The country imports $2.5 billion worth, about a quarter of its total meat imports. Offal accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. meat imports into China. [Bloomberg]

