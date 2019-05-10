Significant Digits For Friday, May 10, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

100,000 apprehensions

For the second straight month, Customs and Border Protection apprehended more than 100,000 migrants at the southern border. April’s total of 109,144 was the highest monthly total since 2007. [NPR]

More than 1,000 guns

Police in Los Angeles joined the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in acting on an anonymous tip, seizing more than 1,000 guns from a Bel Air mansion. A man was taken into custody, although his name was not released as of yesterday. The tipster alleged that an individual was illegally selling guns from the home which is in the same neighborhood as residences for Aaron Spelling, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and the Playboy Mansion. [The Washington Post]

46 million typos

Some 46 million $50 bills in circulation in Australia contain a typo, misspelling “responsibility” as “responsibilty.” The word is in the text of speech printed on the note delivered by Edith Cowan, the first woman member of an Australian parliament. [BBC]

850 possible domestic terrorists

The FBI is currently investigating “nearly 850 people across the United States as possible domestic terrorists.” According to law enforcement officials, the number of cases targeting white supremacists, white nationalists and “other racially-motivated extremists” has increased in the past six months. Of those 850 cases, some 40 percent involve subjects who cling to racist ideologies. [ABC News]

35 years, 198 days

Pat Sajak has been awarded a Guinness World Record for “Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show.” Sajak, 72, earned the record by hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for longer than I’ve been alive: 35 years, 198 days to be precise. He must have made a fortune selling all those vowels. [Fox News]

$488 to $16,938 per month

The Trump administration has finalized regulations requiring drug companies advertising on television to disclose their drugs’ list prices, provided the medication costs more than $35 a month. The 10 most commonly advertised drugs, according to government figures, range in price from $488 to $16,938 per month. A pharmaceutical trade group criticized the plan saying that it would be “confusing for patients and may discourage them from seeking needed medical care.” [Associated Press]

Love digits? Find even more in FiveThirtyEight’s book of math and logic puzzles, “The Riddler.”

If you see a significant digit in the wild, please send it to @ollie.