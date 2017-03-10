Significant Digits for Friday, March 10, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. Walt Hickey is still recovering from all that nonsense at the Oscars. Blythe Terrell is filling in.

More than a dozen recalls

Listeria, an infection that causes food poisoning, has been showing up in a lot of cheese recently. There’s been more than a dozen recalls, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports six people have been hospitalized, including two who died. [STAT, Reuters]

23 spacecrafts

That’s how many Mars-bound crafts have succeeded, out of 52 attempts. Mars doesn’t make things easy for us, but we love it anyway — which is why you should check out all of FiveThirtyEight’s Earth to Mars series. And while you’re at it, vote on the coolest Mars stuff. [FiveThirtyEight]

27 percent

The share of President Trump’s appointees so far who are women, according to a Bloomberg analysis. The Commerce, Energy and Treasury departments are particularly dude-heavy, but the split was close to even at State and Health and Human Services. [Bloomberg]

$854,000 in damage

Radioactive boars, contaminated as a result of the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011, are causing havoc in parts of Japan — they’ve done about $854,000 in agricultural damage in Fukushima prefecture. Officials are even worried that the boars will attack people who are returning home to towns that were evacuated. So, that’s horrifying. [The New York Times]

18 million children

The number of Americans under 18 who live with at least one immigrant parent, according to the Migration Policy Institute. [Quartz]

$650 million

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has pledged $650 million to fund global reproductive rights and health efforts over a three-year period. [CBC, h/t @therealjordancr]

