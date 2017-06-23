Significant Digits For Friday, June 23, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

3 states

Missouri has become the third state to sue drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of the opioids that are fueling a national epidemic. Ohio and Mississippi have also sued. [Reuters]

3 defections

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford only two defections on the bill unveiled Thursday that would overturn key portions of the Affordable Care Act. At least three GOP senators have come forward to say they’re dubious of the bill. [FiveThirtyEight]

49 percent

The health care bill proposed by the Senate GOP would cut taxes on the wealthy and cut programs like Medicaid. It could also affect some of the 49 percent of Americans who get insurance through their jobs, by no longer requiring employers to offer health insurance. [FiveThirtyEight]

81 percent

Teens are using protection when having sex for the first time! From 2011 to 2015, 81 percent of teen girls in the U.S. used contraception the first time they had sex. [STAT News]

600 employees

Carrier will fire 600 employees at a facility in Indianapolis and send the manufacturing jobs to Mexico. President Trump had boasted about keeping the company’s jobs on American soil. [Axios]

3,540 meters

A Canadian sniper with the nation’s special forces in Iraq has set the record for longest-ever confirmed kill sniper shot, killing an insurgent at a distance of 3,540 meters. [The Globe and Mail]

