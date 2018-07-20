Significant Digits For Friday, July 20, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

10 of the past 14 majors

As far as international sports go, we Americans may not have had the men’s World Cup — but we have golf. Americans have won 10 of the past 14 major tournaments, including each of the past five. [muted clapping] American golfers will be gunning for another, the British Open, this weekend. [FiveThirtyEight]

90 percent of login attempts

According to a report from a cybersecurity firm, more than 90 percent of login attempts to online retailers come from hackers. And here I just thought it was me trying to remember my J. Crew password. [Quartz]

200 tons of gold

A salvage team discovered a sunken Russian warship a mile off the coast of South Korea and 1,400 feet below the surface. It’s believed to contain 200 tons of gold bullion and coins worth some $130 billion. South Korean day traders jumped at the news, seemingly moving the price of a handful of stocks. South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Services, however, warned investors “to be cautious when it comes to buying stocks related to the shipwreck-exploration business,” according to Bloomberg. [The Telegraph, Bloomberg]

500 pieces of evidence

On Wednesday night, special counsel Robert Mueller released a list of more than 500 pieces of evidence that his team may present in the upcoming trial of Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman. The list includes oriental rug gallery documents, photographs of designer clothing and a putting green, passports and countless email chains. The trial is scheduled to begin July 25. [Politico]

$1.5 million cat count

A three-year, $1.5 million effort to count every cat in Washington, D.C. — it’s called D.C. Cat Count — is underway. “It’s a pretty bold undertaking, but an important one,” said the man in charge of analyzing the cat count data. Godspeed, brother. May you land on your feet. [The New York Times]

2.6 million “modern slaves”

North Korea has the highest rate of “modern slavery” in the world. One in 10 of its citizens are victims, according to the 2018 Global Slavery Index. That’s 2.6 million people in that country in slavery, most of whom are forced to work by the state. [The Washington Post]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, please send it to @ollie.