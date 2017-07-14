Significant Digits For Friday, July 14, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

22 nominations

“Saturday Night Live” tied the record set by “30 Rock” with 22 Emmy award nominations for a comedy in a single year. [Variety]

80

A new report indicates that SoundCloud has only about 80 days of runway before running out of money. If you have material stored on SoundCloud, now might be the time to handle that. [TechCrunch]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

$5,000

An Airbnb host who canceled a woman’s reservation because of her race was ordered to pay $5,000 in damages. [The Guardian]

$300 million

The 2018 race for Illinois governor is already shaping up to be a financial catastrophe. Experts suggest that with two vastly wealthy contenders, the race could easily result in more than $300 million in spending. [Politico]

$1.2 billion

Current valuation each of FanDuel and DraftKings. The pair have decided not to merge. [Axios]

$1.3 billion

The United States has charged 412 people in an alleged health care fraud that the government said amounted to $1.3 billion in false billing. [The Associated Press]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.