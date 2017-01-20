Significant Digits For Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. Thanks to Kyle Wagner for filling in for me Thursday when I was … traveling for an adult kickball tournament?

No. 45

Donald Trump, a real estate developer and television personality from the great state of New York, will be sworn in as president of the United States of America today at about noon EST. Follow along after 9:30 a.m. with FiveThirtyEight!

24 votes

The Oakland Raiders filed on Thursday to relocate to Las Vegas. Should 24 of the league’s 32 owners vote in favor of the move, the team is Sin City bound. [Bloomberg]

$100

The 1.1 million-square-foot Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, a Pennsylvania mall that opened in 2005 and was foreclosed on last year, was auctioned off for $100 this week. [Yahoo]

1,001

Thursday marked 1,000 days since Flint, Michigan, had clean drinking water. On April 25, 2014, the city switched from Lake Huron water to the lead-contaminated water of the Flint River. [Detroit Free Press]

$95 million

Steven Mnuchin, the former Goldman Sachs banker who is nominated to be the secretary of the Treasury, failed to disclose real estate worth $95 million as part of asset disclosure documents given to the Senate Finance Committee. [The New York Times]

