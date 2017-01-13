Significant Digits For Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

More Culture

8 percent

Share of the time in the 2016 fiscal year that the New York Police Department made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash where someone was injured. In fatal hit-and-runs, the police made an arrest just one-third of the time. [WNYC]

11

Approximate number of web searches in Los Angeles for the Chargers (then of San Diego) for each search of the Rams (then of St. Louis) from 2011 through early 2016. The Rams moved to Los Angeles last year, and the Chargers this week announced they will do the same. [FiveThirtyEight]

85 percent

Probability the New England Patriots win against the Houston Texans this weekend, based on FiveThirtyEight’s NFL model. This weekend’s closest game appears to be Green Bay at Dallas on Sunday afternoon, with the hometown and also evil Cowboys having a 57 percent chance to win the game. [FiveThirtyEight]

$125

Fee to apply to have a parade in Whitefish, Montana. This is germane to the national conversation because a bunch of literal Nazis wanted to have a march there, but their application was incomplete and the money order they sent was $60 short of the required fee. The white supremacists and neo-Nazis now hope hold their march sometime in February. [The Flathead Beacon]

$49,000

Average tax cut to households earning more than $1 million per year should the Affordable Care Act be repealed, according to an analysis by the liberal Center on Budget and Police Priorities. [CNBC]

$12 billion

Whenever President-elect Donald Trump tweets about Mexico, the peso jumps around on international currency markets. Mexico is spending considerable reserves to defend the currency, but peso traders have come up with a cheaper solution: Just buy Twitter for $12 billion and then shut it down. It’s the monetary policy version of catching the Snitch. [Bloomberg]

You really need to sign up for the Significant Digits newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.