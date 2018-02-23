Significant Digits For Friday, Feb. 23, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

28 holidays

As of Tuesday, that’s the number of public holidays that Cambodia has, which some consider a tad high for a country trying to compete in the global economy. The average number of holidays in a G20 nation is 12. On the other hand, many industries in Cambodia, such as the garment business, have a six-day work week, so those days off are welcome. [Phnom Penh Post]

32 counts

A federal grand jury has handed down a 32-count indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates. [ABC News]

$600,000

Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 by the NBA for using the “T-word” in public. The Dallas Mavericks owner said in front of a microphone that his team was going to “tank,” which NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described as “public statements detrimental to the NBA.” [The Washington Post]

$42.6 million

Dr. Salomon Melgen was sentenced to 17 years in prison for 67 crimes related to health care fraud perpetrated on Medicare. Melgen, who was accused of bribing New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez in a separate case, since dropped, stole $73 million from Medicare and has been ordered to pay $42.6 million in restitution. [WPTV]

$1.3 billion

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner tweeted, “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.” Those words wiped out $1.3 billion worth of the market value of Snapchat’s parent company, with its stock falling 6.1 percent. Listen, lots of people hate on the Kardashians, but when was the last time you wiped out a billion dollars with 88 characters? That’s like $14 million a character. [Bloomberg]

