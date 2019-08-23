Significant Digits For Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

$16.3 trillion plan

Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, has unveiled a $16.3 trillion plan to combat climate change — “the latest and most expensive proposal from the field.” He also dubs his plan the Green New Deal, and it calls for the U.S. to end its use of fossil fuels by 2050 and create new solar, wind and geothermal energy sources; declares climate change a national emergency; and promises $200 billion to poor countries to deal with climate change. [The New York Times]

3rd candidate

Speaking of climate change, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who made the climate the centerpiece of his campaign, has dropped out of the presidential race. This news comes after the announcement that he did not make the cut for participating in a CNN town hall devoted to the climate crisis. [NBC News]

210 YouTube channels

Following similar moves by Twitter and Facebook, Google has disabled 210 YouTube channels that the company found to be spreading misinformation about the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong. Google said the channels used methods to hide their origins, but it “stopped short of explicitly blaming the Chinese government for the misleading accounts.” [CNBC]

14 years

A manned expedition dove to the site of the sunken Titanic this month for the first time in 14 years. Thanks to “crumbling from salt corrosion, metal-eating bacteria and deep ocean currents,” the explorers found “shocking” areas of deterioration. The captain’s bath tub, for example, has entirely disappeared. [ABC News]

2 people

In a “landmark decision,” a Mexican court has approved the recreational use of cocaine for two unidentified people. They may possess, transport and use the drug, but not buy it or sell it. The decision won’t take effect until approved by a higher court, but some advocacy groups see it as a step to end the country’s “violent” and “unsustainable” drug war. [USA Today]

50-to-1

Sean Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary, will compete next month on the reality show “Dancing With the Stars.” Spicer — not, um, surprisingly — is the longest shot to win, according to the bookmaker Sportsbetting.ag. He’ll take to the dance floor at odd of 50-to-1. [Roll Call]

