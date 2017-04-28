Significant Digits For Friday, April 28, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

No. 1

The NFL Draft began last night in Philadelphia — a city known for its sports fans, its history and its historically violent sports fan drunks — and man did they deliver. Myles Garrett, a defensive end out of Texas A&M, was selected by Cleveland as the No. 1 pick in the draft. [ESPN]

4 executions

In a relentless sprint of death before the expiration of its lethal injection reserves, Arkansas has killed its fourth death row inmate in eight days. [NPR]

40

Mina Guli, an Australian ultra-marathon runner, is trying to complete 40 marathons in 40 days. She is attempting the masochistic feat to draw attention to dwindling water supplies. [BBC]

78 percent

Share of technology workers who had voluntarily left their jobs who said they had experienced “unfair behavior or treatment” in the course of their work. [The Guardian]

16,386 times

A Texas judge ruled that Exxon Mobil should pay $20 million in fines after violating the Clean Air Act 16,386 times from 2005 to 2013 at a refinery outside Houston. [CNN Money]

$35.7 billion

Amazon posted first-quarter sales of $35.7 billion, up 23 percent from a year earlier. Net income was $724 million, or two percent of sales, because Amazon is a company that operates on a totally different plane than normal companies that need to post a big profit to see their stock do what Amazon’s does. [Bloomberg]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.