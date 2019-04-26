Significant Digits For Friday, April 26, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news. For even more facts, figures and discussion, check out our live FiveThirtyEight Politics podcasts in Texas in May.

55 percent of Americans

According to an annual Gallup poll of more than 150,000 people around the world, Americans are among the most stressed-out people on Earth. Fifty-five percent of us said we experienced stress during “a lot” of the previous day. That’s compared with 35 percent of stressed-out folks globally. Well, at least it’s Friday? [The New York Times]

25th James Bond movie

We finally have some details about the 25th (and long delayed) James Bond film. It will star Rami Malek as the villain and Daniel Craig as the iconic spy with a license to kill. It will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed the first season of “True Detective” and is replacing Danny Boyle, who dropped out by citing — what else — “creative differences.” [HuffPost]

From ABC News:

$2 million bill

North Korea sent the U.S. Treasury Department a $2 million bill for the medical care of Otto Warmbier, an American student who fell into a coma in 2016 after being sentenced to 15 years in a North Korean prison and later died. The bill remained unpaid through 2017, sources told The Washington Post. However, a U.S. official sent to retrieve Warmbier reportedly agreed to pay it on instructions passed down from President Trump. [The Washington Post]

From ABC News:

40 percent of malaria cases

The World Health Organization announced this week that the country of Malawi, in southeastern Africa, will launch a pilot program of the first-ever malaria vaccine. The vaccine, called RTS,S, prevented about 40 percent of malaria cases in clinical trials. Malaria kills over 400,000 people, most of them children, every year. [Vox]

2,000 mock NFL drafts

Ahead of the real NFL draft, my colleague Josh Hermsmeyer examined data from nearly 2,000 mock NFL drafts — those would-be selection scenarios put together by experts, media and fans. His conclusion: “Between last-minute trades and out-of-left-field picks, it’s more entertaining when we don’t know everything going in.” [FiveThirtyEight]

8 percent of emperor penguins

Antarctica’s second-biggest breeding ground for emperor penguins — Halley Bay, where 8 percent of the global population of the species normally breeds — has gone barren for the past few years. Scientists say that almost none of the penguins have been there since 2016. The scientists blame the unprecedented decline on — what else — climate change and weather that have broken apart the ice upon which the penguins rely. [Associated Press]

Love digits? Find even more in FiveThirtyEight’s book of math and logic puzzles, “The Riddler.”

If you see a significant digit in the wild, please send it to @ollie.