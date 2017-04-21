Significant Digits For Friday, April 21, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

4 inches

Relative sea level rise in South Florida since 1992. But property owners in South Florida aren’t so much worried that the sea will flood their homes anytime soon; they’re worried that the market will begin pricing in the inevitable rise in sea levels, which could lead to a considerable mark down on their home values. [Bloomberg]

5 studios

The James Bond franchise is up for grabs. Sony (which has been distributing the films for more than a decade), Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox and Annapurna are competing to score 007 distribution rights. It isn’t a particularly lucrative investment — the distributor will only see a potion of the profits — but bagging James Bond is a heck of a status symbol. [The New York Times]

38 percent

Percentage of American liberals who are religiously unaffiliated, more than double the percentage from the same survey in the 1990s. Needless to say, don’t hold your breath for a progressive version of the religious right. [FiveThirtyEight]

63.4 percent

Percentage of 18-to-35 year-old workers who have been with their current employer for 13 months or more. Millennials are doing less job switching than their predecessors, members of Generation X, were at the same age. [Pew Research Center]

173 trademarks

In the last 10 years, Ivanka Trump’s trademark company — Ivanka Trump Marks LLC — has filed 173 trademarks in foreign countries. The goal seems to be to eventually do business simply as “Ivanka” in the future. [Bloomberg]

$783,000

Amount New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made in royalties from sales of his book, “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Successes in Politics and Life.” The weird part? He only moved about 3,200 copies of the tome, making that number ridiculously high for a political memoir. [International Business Times]

