Sign Stealing Is As Old As The Sport Itself Hot Takedown debates whether the Astros are actually cheating or if this is baseball as usual, plus potential chaos in college football and a Rabbit Hole on the demise of iconic nicknames.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers went on the record to accuse the Astros of stealing signs during their 2017 championship season through the use of an outfield camera. Sign stealing in MLB has a long history, but have the Astros taken it too far? Sara, Neil and Geoff discuss this scandal and baseball’s rich history of bending the rules.

Oregon’s loss on Saturday night shook up the College Football Playoff projections. There’s now a much wider field of teams vying for the fourth playoff position — and plenty of opportunities for chaos. On today’s show, we discuss potential outcomes and advocate for evolving the playoff system.

Our Rabbit Hole takes a look at the demise of iconic nicknames and the rise of what we’re calling “micro-nicknames.”

What we’re looking at this week: