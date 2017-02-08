Should Terrell Owens Be In The Hall of Fame?

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?
Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 7, 2017), we do a super-sized segment breaking down the record-smashing Super Bowl LI. The New England Patriots clipped the Atlanta Falcons’ wings in a 34-28 come-from-behind victory featuring the first overtime in Super Bowl history. Next, in his second year of eligibility, Terrell Owens did not make the Hall of Fame — does his #FlawedProcess claim have merit? We investigate. Plus, a significant digit on the WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne.
Links to what we discussed:
- Here’s a list of all the records that were set or tied in Super Bowl LI.
- The Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg picks eight numbers that highlight why this year’s Super Bowl was so shocking.
- Despite all the memes, Nate Silver notes that Super Bowl LI wasn’t really like the election.
- Across the NFL, players reacted to Terrell Owens’s Hall of Fame snub.
- SB Nation’s Harry Lyles Jr. argues that it’s ridiculous that Terrell Owens isn’t in the Hall of Fame.
- Significant Digit: 26.1, the player efficiency rating of Elena Delle Donne last season. Last week, Delle Donne was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Washington Mystics. Delle Donne said she would be willing to sit out the 2017 season if Chicago did not trade her.