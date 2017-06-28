Serena Williams Is Not The 700th-Best Tennis Player On The Planet Hot Takedown explores why Serena Williams is still being compared to men, gives its final word on the NBA MVP race and ponders the ever improbable career of Tim Tebow.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (June 27, 2017), we discuss the NBA’s anointed MVP: Russell Westbrook took home the prize after a season in which he averaged a triple-double. Next, tennis: In a recent interview with NPR, John McEnroe said Serena Williams was the greatest female tennis player of all time but that “if she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.” We examine why so many discussions about women’s sports turn into hypothetical conversations pitting female athletes against men. Plus, a significant digit on Tim Tebow.

