Running Backs Had A Good Thing Going — Until The Analytics Era Hot Takedown analyzes the depreciation of NFL running backs and the dangers of foul balls.

This week marks the start of NFL training camps, but a few big names might not take the field. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may hold out in the hopes of negotiating a more favorable contract.

Elliott would join a list of running backs who have recently held out from practice — or, in Le’Veon Bell’s case, a whole season — in search of more lucrative deals. What do the numbers say about his chances at a raise? On today’s show, we discuss how analytics might play a role in the depreciation of positions and whether these evolutions are for the better.

Our Rabbit Hole this week discusses our recent research into the danger of foul balls and what might constitute a baseball VIP experience in Japan.

