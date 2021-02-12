Politics Podcasts: The Meaning Of Democrats’ Impeachment Argument

On Thursday, House impeachment managers finished laying out their argument for why former President Trump should be convicted by the Senate for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While it appears unlikely that 17 Republicans will join Democrats in voting to convict the former president, the evidence presented could help shape the views of the public regarding what happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Cardozo Law Professor Kate Shaw discusses that evidence and its legal ramifications.

