Politics Podcast: Yovanovitch Testifies, Trump Attacks

On the second day of public impeachment hearings, Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, testified about her abrupt termination from the post in May after being told she had lost the confidence of the president. Yovanovitch talked about the importance of the foreign service and Rudy Giuliani’s “smear campaign” that preceded her removal. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is reacting to the impeachment hearings as they happen, and in this installment, the crew discusses Yovanovitch’s testimony and the arguments from both Democrats and Republicans, including President Trump’s tweet during the hearing.

