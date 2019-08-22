Politics Podcast: Your Best 2020 Preview May Be The 2019 Elections

Even if you’ve been paying attention to political coverage lately, you’re forgiven for not knowing there are elections in just a couple months. But there’s more to pay attention to than 2020. Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey will be holding state legislative and/or gubernatorial races this November.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, elections analysts Nathaniel Rakich and Geoffrey Skelley discuss the competitive races on the ballot and give an overview of the national environment since the 2018 midterms.

