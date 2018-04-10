Politics Podcast: Will Trump Keep Pruitt?

Imagine if Russian hackers entered the U.S.’s election infrastructure, changed the information on voter rolls and switched votes from one candidate to another. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team dives into what that kind of nightmare scenario would look like, based on Clare Malone’s reporting about potential weaknesses in the system.

The crew also discusses the continuous scandals coming out of the Environmental Protection Agency and whether EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is long for the Trump administration.

