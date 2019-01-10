Politics Podcast: Will Trump Face A Primary Challenge?

While President Trump’s approval rating among self-identified Republicans is sky-high, it’s hard to ignore his political vulnerabilities. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, senior writer Perry Bacon Jr. and Marquette University political science professor Julia Azari discuss the history of primary challenges to sitting presidents and the possibility of such a challenge to Trump.

