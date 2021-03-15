Politics Podcast: Will The Stimulus Bill Boost Democrats’ Electoral Prospects?

President Biden has urged states to extend coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1, and some states appear to be on an even faster timeline. The U.S. is quickly approaching a period when the challenge for government will no longer be securing enough vaccines but ensuring that everyone who is eligible actually gets vaccinated instead. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at how Americans’ attitudes about the vaccine have evolved and why Republicans remain more hesitant.

They also ask whether presidential approval polling is still useful in a polarized environment. And they check in on how lawmakers and voters are reacting to the latest sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.