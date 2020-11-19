Politics Podcast: Will Georgia Stay Blue?

If 2016 showed that Republicans could win in the upper Midwest, 2020 has shown that Democrats can win in the Sun Belt. President-elect Joe Biden claimed Arizona for Democrats for the first time since 1996 and Georgia for the first time since 1992. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we focus on the latter of the two states. Galen Druke speaks with FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. and Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to understand the trends that flipped Georgia blue and how durable they are.

