Politics Podcast: Will Exhausted Americans Tune Out From Politics?

Americans are exhausted, especially when it comes to COVID-19 and former President Donald Trump. They don’t want to hear about either topic anymore, according to the results of a recent poll from Axios. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates what these results actually mean and how a feeling of exhaustion could shape the nation’s politics. They also discuss what the political environment is likely to look like this year based on history and current indicators.

