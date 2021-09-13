Politics Podcast: Will Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Work?

Tuesday is election day in California as Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election, only the fourth gubernatorial recall election in U.S. history. In this installment of the Politics podcast, The FiveThirtyEight crew checks in on the recall and other upcoming races, and talks about how a Trump endorsement is shaping the Wyoming primary. They also discuss whether surveys asking people about Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social programs bill is a good or bad use of polling. Later in the show, senior writers Maggie Koerth and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux come on to talk about Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate, how Americans feel about vaccine mandates in general, how effective they are and if Biden’s is legal.

