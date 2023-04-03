Politics Podcast: Why Tuesday Is The Highest Stakes Election Day Of 2023

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew previews a big week ahead in politics. Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday, following last week’s indictment. Also on Tuesday, voters will head to the polls to decide the balance of power on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the next mayor of Chicago. The crew also discusses former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s entrance into the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

