Politics Podcast: Why The Virginia Governor’s Race Is So Competitive

Election Day is Tuesday, and the latest polling shows Republican Glenn Youngkin with a small lead over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. If Youngkin wins, he will be the first Republican elected governor there in 12 years.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Republican polling and research firm Echelon Insights co-founder Kristen Soltis-Anderson joins the crew to discuss the issues shaping the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races. They also debate whether a poll asking Americans to choose what they think is or will be the best decade of their lives is a good or bad use of polling. Finally, they round up some of the other noteworthy local elections and ballot measures around the country, including a police-reform initiative in Minneapolis.

Polls consistently show close governor’s race in Virginia