Politics Podcast: Why The GOP Has Made Gains With Latino Voters

Latino voters swung by eight percentage points toward President Trump in the last election, the largest swing of any racial or ethnic group in the electorate. Last April, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast spoke with the team at Equis Research – a political data firm focusing on Latino voters – about what exactly happened. When it came to the question of why voters swung, the answer was, in large part, that we needed more data. Now we have more data! In this installment of the podcast, Equis’s cofounders share what they found. Ultimately, Latinos’ perceptions of COVID-19 and the economy often aligned more with the vision that Trump was offering.

