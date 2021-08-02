Politics Podcast: Why The California Recall Has Grown More Competitive

There are two special primary elections happening in Ohio this week, each with implications for Democrats’ and Republicans’ debates about how tightly to embrace establishment politicians in their parties. On this week’s episode, the FiveThirtyEight politics crew talks about what these races might mean for 2022 midterm races. They also talk about how the California recall election is shaping up after a recent poll showed increased support for recalling current Governor Gavin Newsom and the decision from the U.S. Census Bureau to not release estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.