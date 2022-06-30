Politics Podcast: Why The 2022 Forecast Suggests The Senate Is A Toss-Up

The FiveThirtyEight 2022 midterm forecast is live! Republicans are strong favorites to win back the House, while control of the Senate is a toss-up. This episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is the first edition of “Model Talk” in this year’s midterm cycle. Editor-in-chief Nate Silver talks to Galen Druke about some of the factors behind the forecast; the possible outcomes in battleground states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia; and what could change between now and Election Day.

