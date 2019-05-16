Politics Podcast: Why Some States Are Passing New Abortion Restrictions

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a ban on nearly all abortions in the state. It joins a group of states — including Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio — that have enacted restrictions on abortion this year. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Perry Bacon Jr. discuss the legal and political thinking behind these recent changes.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.