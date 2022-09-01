Politics Podcast: Why Sarah Palin Lost

Democrat and former state Rep. Mary Peltola won Alaska’s special congressional election on Wednesday, defeating Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich discusses why it is difficult to draw a broader conclusion about the political environment based on the result. Later, senior politics reporter Monica Potts joins to discuss why voters sometimes contradict their partisan beliefs when it comes to voting on ballot measures.

