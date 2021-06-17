Politics Podcast: Why Progressives Have Struggled In The NYC Mayoral Race

Progressive Democrats have struggled to break through in one of the most high-profile elections of the year: the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. With just five days until Election Day, candidates that have stayed away from more progressive positions on policing, taxes, development and education continue to mostly dominate the polls. We’ve seen a similar dynamic in some races beyond New York this year, as well.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we hear from two people involved in the progressive movement in New York City about their thoughts on what’s happening in the race and how progressivism is shaping politics more broadly. Susan Kang is a political science professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, who volunteered for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign in 2018. Ross Barkan is a columnist for the socialist magazine Jacobin and The Guardian. He ran for a New York state Senate seat in 2018 and is the author of the book, “The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York.”

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.