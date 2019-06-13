Politics Podcast: Why One Republican Strategist Wants The Party To Talk More About Socialism

Democrats are trying to figure out a big part of their 2020 election strategy: Which of the more than 20 candidates should be the presidential nominee? Republicans, on the other hand, know who their nominee will be — or at least are almost certain of it — and are planning their 2020 strategy accordingly. One Republican polling firm, Public Opinion Strategies, recently released a report charting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, firm co-founder Bill McInturff discusses those details.

